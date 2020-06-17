Lufthansa said it currently expects attendance of below 50% at that meeting and, in view of statements by shareholder Heinz-Hermann Thiele raising questions over his approval, the company sees a possibility that the rescue package may fail to win the two-thirds majority that such low attendance would require.
It added: “This would mean that Deutsche Lufthansa AG would possibly have to apply for protective shield proceedings under insolvency law a few days after the Annual General Meeting if no other solution is found immediately.”
The company said it “urgently appeals” to all shareholders to exercise their voting rights. Only a simple majority is required if more than 50% of the share capital is present.
