Germany's Lufthansa to return some A380s to service

BERLIN — Germany’s Lufthansa said Monday that it plans to put some of its Airbus A380 superjumbo jets back into service next year after mothballing the aircraft at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline announced in September 2020 that it was taking its A380s out of service as demand for air travel remained stubbornly low.
The company said Monday that six of its 14 A380s, which are parked in Spain and France for “deep storage,” have been sold and the other eight remain part of its fleet “for the time being.”
Lufthansa said it expects “a much more reliable air transport system worldwide” next summer.