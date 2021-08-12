This respect for advanced degrees goes back to a time when they put a person on an equal footing with the nobility. A Dr. before a name meant almost as much as an aristocratic “von” or “zu.” In the 19th century, the demand for this social boost was so high that the less prestigious universities started conferring degrees in absentia as a way to make money. In 1841, Karl Marx obtained a doctoral degree from the Jena University, which he had never visited, under an agreement of which only parts have survived. These practices have been abolished, and all theses in Germany must now be published, which facilitates searches by plagiarism hunters for unacknowledged quotations; the future doctor must declare that the work is entirely his or her own, and explicitly disclose the origin of all the material used. That hasn’t stopped Germans, however, whether famous and not, from cheating to obtain this coveted credential.Since the landmark Guttenberg case, the list of German politicians accused of plagiarism has included former Education Minister and Merkel ally Annette Schavan, who lost her degree and resigned in 2013, and former CSU Secretary General Andreas Scheuer, who stopped using the Dr. title amid a controversy over unattributed borrowings in his thesis. Former Family Minister Franziska Giffey, an SPD member, whose degree was withdrawn by Berlin’s Free University in June, resigned before the university made it final, although she is now her party’s candidate for Berlin’s mayor. Accusations have been made against President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, but they and the universities that conferred their doctorates have managed to prove any errors had been unintentional.