The union is demanding a 3.2% salary increase and a one-time “coronavirus bonus” of 600 euros ($703).
German train operator Deutsche Bahn has rejected the demands. It has lost billions since the start of the pandemic and from recent floods that destroyed or damaged railroad tracks.
Many German states are on summer vacation, and travelers are heavily relying on trains to get around. However, customers who have already bought tickets for the coming days when train travel will likely come to a standstill in Germany can request refunds.
The GDL union went on nationwide strikes eight times in 2014 and 2015 to push through its demands.