GE’s August decision to lower the bar for Culp felt like an admission that the company’s long-term prospects had dulled because of its near-term challenges. That’s why it was so surprising when just one month later Culp told a Morgan Stanley conference that GE would generate positive free cash flow in the second half of 2020 — a prediction the CEO had been hesitant to make on the company’s earnings call in July despite repeated questions from analysts on this front. It was even more surprising when GE said in October that it had managed to generate positive free cash flow in the third quarter, compared with the average analyst expectation that it would burn through nearly $1 billion. The company has forecast “at least” $2.5 billion in cash flow for the fourth quarter and a positive number in 2021.
Why again did Culp need a lower bar? After bouncing around the $6 to $7 range for several months, GE’s rally took off in late September. With a week and a half left in 2020, GE shares are down only about 5% in a year that’s brought incredible disruption not just to the company but the world. It’s a serious feat, and there’s no denying that Culp’s progress has been impressive. Through a combination of asset sales, cost cuts and internal overhauls, GE is a healthier and more transparent company than it was when he started. But while many (including me) have had their doubts at times, Culp has always been one of GE’s most prominent believers. It’s curious that this optimism didn’t extend into negotiations around his pay package.
To get the full $230 million, Culp has to push GE’s stock price to around $17, down from an initial goal of about $31. Again, this is a significant jump — but he’s still got until 2025, and if the recent trajectory of the company’s cash flow reboot is anything to go by, that feels doable. Meanwhile, back in the present, the company has eliminated 13,000 jobs in its aviation unit to adjust for the drop in demand amid the pandemic, and division chief John Slattery warned last month that more cuts are coming. Culp has indicated the bulk of these job reductions will be permanent, leading to a leaner and more profitable aviation division once travel recovers but an uncertain future for many former employees. Certainly less certain than Culp’s own future.
