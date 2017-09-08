If you love reading but can never figure out what your next book should be, ReadThisNext, as the name implies, is here to help.

You can use the app to follow your favorite authors and see what they suggest. Because you can follow multiple authors, you’ll get a range of recommendations — just in case you’re having one of those days where you’re not vibing with Haruki Murakami.

Signing up requires your email address. From there, you can search for authors you like and follow accounts accordingly.

The app’s website describes it as being like a book club with all of your favorite authors, which is apt — except that you can’t get together with Stephen King, nosh and dish about the book together.

And, of course, no one will ever scold you for not reading the book. Still, ReadThisNext is a solid app for those who love reading but never know what to tackle next.

Free, for iOS devices.