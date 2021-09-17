The past 18 months have shown that it’s good to keep some flexibility in your supply chain — for example, by ordering a certain number of dresses now, with the option to buy more later. But amid supply disruptions, retailers are worried about losing sales if they don’t have enough stock at the right times. Take Victoria’s Secret & Co.: Its ideal trading position is to buy about half of its stock in advance, leaving the rest to be purchased during the season. This year, it went into fall with 75-80% of its stock secured.