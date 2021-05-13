While fabric masks come in innumerable styles, with some people hand-sewing them or improvising them using bandannas or scarves, medical masks are regulated devices that come in two types. Surgical masks are the loose-fitting, one-size-fits-all kind that are rectangular when flat. These are the type usually given to patients infected with the virus. Health-care providers who deal with such patients are directed to wear a more sophisticated mask called a respirator, which is designed to protect the user. They come in different sizes so they can be fit to the face to provide a tight seal. That forces the user to pull air through the device’s filter rather than through gaps on the sides. They are designed to keep out not only respiratory droplets but also smaller aerosolized particles that can carry infectious agents and float for a time through the air. Respirators are uncomfortable to wear for a long period of time. They retain heat and exert pressure on the face, and some people find they make it difficult to breathe, which can make them unsuitable for those with cardiac and respiratory conditions.