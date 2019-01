FILE - In this April 2, 2014, file photo, Carlos Ghosn, the then-Renault-Nissan Alliance Chairman and CEO, listens to reporter’s question during a press conference about Renault Samsung Motors’ global vision plan in Seoul, South Korea. Major Japanese business daily Nikkei is reporting Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn has reiterated his innocence, saying the payments to a Saudi businessman were legitimate and Nissan people knew about the transaction. Ghosn has been charged with breach of trust in the payments, and with falsifying financial reports in underreporting compensation from Nissan. (Lee Jin-man, File/Associated Press)

PARIS — The French lawyer of former Nissan and Renault chairman Carlos Ghosn says he thinks his client, jailed in Tokyo since November, should name the people he alleges to have plotted against him.

Jean-Yves Leborgne said on RTL radio on Thursday that he expects to be able to soon meet Ghosn.

Japanese prosecutors have charged Ghosn with falsifying financial reports in under-reporting his compensation and breach of trust related to his handling of Nissan investment losses and payments made to a Saudi businessman.

Ghosn told Japanese financial daily Nikkei, in an interview published Wednesday, that fellow executives opposed to forging closer ties with Nissan’s French alliance partner Renault schemed against him.

Leborgne said: “He’s targeting certain people whose identities he hasn’t yet given. I think he should name them.”

