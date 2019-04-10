FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, center, leaves his lawyer’s office in Tokyo. Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa has apologized to shareholders for the unfolding scandal at the Japanese automaker and asked for their approval to oust from the board former Chairman Ghosn, who has been arrested on financial misconduct charges. Saikawa and other Nissan Motor Co. executives bowed deeply at a Tokyo hotel Monday, April 8, 2019, where the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting was being held. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP, File) (Associated Press)

TOKYO — The lawyers for Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was sent back to detention while out on bail, have filed a protest with the Japanese Supreme Court.

The appeal was filed Wednesday.

Lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters that Ghosn’s fourth and latest arrest is unfair.

Ghosn was arrested in November, released on bail last month but re-arrested last week.

Multiple arrests and long detentions are routine in Japan, but arresting a suspect who cleared bail is unusual.

Ghosn’s detention has been extended through Sunday but may be prolonged. He is charged with falsifying financial documents and breach of trust. He says he is innocent.

The latest arrest is over suspicion Nissan money paid to a dealership that was diverted to a company effectively controlled by Ghosn.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.