Gibraltar confirms leakage of fuel from stranded cargo ship

MADRID — A small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar, authorities said Thursday. The Captain of the Gibraltar Port said the leak is “fully under control.”

The Port Authority said a small amount of oil escaped the perimeter of a boom placed to contain any spill. A second barrier is planned to be deployed Thursday to prevent a further expansion of the spill. An aerial photo of the stricken ship shows a small slick on the outside of the boom.