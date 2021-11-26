Before even thinking about how big of a check to write a new grad or how much to drop on a wedding registry purchase, you have to assess your own financial health and goals. Without calculating how much you can actually afford to spend on others, you risk drawing on money that you need for other priorities. According to a recent LendingTree survey, 41% of Americans believe it is likely they’ll incur debt for holiday spending in 2021, and 13% are still paying off last year’s gifts. You have to put on your own financial oxygen mask before assisting others.