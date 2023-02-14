Gilat: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PETAH TIKVA, Israel — PETAH TIKVA, Israel — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Petah Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The satellite broadband communications company posted revenue of $72.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $5.9 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $239.8 million.

Gilat expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $280 million.

