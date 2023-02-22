Gildan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL — MONTREAL — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $83.9 million.
The apparel maker posted revenue of $720 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $755.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $541.5 million, or $2.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.24 billion.
