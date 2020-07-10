The energy sector investor may buy electric vehicle maker Fisker, according to media reports.
Greenbrier Companies Inc., up $3.37 to $25.09.
The railroad freight car maker reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter profits and revenue.
Gilead Sciences Inc., up $1.61 to $76.32.
The biotechnology company released encouraging data from a study of remedsivir as a COVID-19 treatment.
BioNTech SE, up $4.75 to $70.36.
The biotechnology company could seek approval for its coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Carnival Corp., up $1.58 to $16.16.
The cruise line operator told investors that it sees rising demand for bookings in 2021.
Eli Lilly and Co., down $3.09 to $163.36.
The White House signaled that President Donald Trump will sign orders to lower prescription drug prices.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.