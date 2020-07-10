The energy sector investor may buy electric vehicle maker Fisker, according to media reports.

Greenbrier Companies Inc., up $3.37 to $25.09.

The railroad freight car maker reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter profits and revenue.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $1.61 to $76.32.

The biotechnology company released encouraging data from a study of remedsivir as a COVID-19 treatment.

BioNTech SE, up $4.75 to $70.36.

The biotechnology company could seek approval for its coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Carnival Corp., up $1.58 to $16.16.

The cruise line operator told investors that it sees rising demand for bookings in 2021.

Eli Lilly and Co., down $3.09 to $163.36.

The White House signaled that President Donald Trump will sign orders to lower prescription drug prices.