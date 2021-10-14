It is not enough for Brussels’ technocrats to want to be the “adults in the room” at a time when the Brexiters are whipping up public opinion and eyeing divergence from data-protection rules. At some point the U.K.’s bluff is going to have to be called. Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s deputy prime minister, is taking a stab at this: On Wednesday, he leaped on tweets by Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings supporting the idea that the U.K.’s aim was to go back on trade terms the moment they were signed. “The message must go out to all countries around the world that this is a British government that doesn’t necessarily keep its word,” he told RTE. If that means contingency planning for a tariff war, so be it.