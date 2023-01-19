Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here is something I am pretty sure you don’t know: The UK has one of the best pension systems in the world. You don’t know this because it is hardly ever reported. When you do see headlines about UK pensions, they tend to focus on the level of the UK state pension relative to state pensions elsewhere. Read those stories, and you will learn that the annual OECD pensions report puts ours at the bottom of the pile when measured in terms of its net replacement rate — the percentage of the average working income it provides. We pay around 29%. The average across the OECD is 59%.

Shocked? Don’t be.

In the UK, that 29% is just the beginning of the UK’s largesse. There is much more support on offer for those with no private means. The minimum annual income for an otherwise penniless pensioner is around £18,000 ($22,349), for example (see www.entitledto.com to do the numbers), and that is before we start adding up the benefits of 100% taxpayer-funded healthcare (although perhaps this month, the less said about the NHS, the better). Add those in, and the average net replacement rate in the UK from the state comes to more than 40%.

However, to see the real joys of retirement income in the UK, we must turn to state-supported private pensions. Consider the latest figures on how much HMRC pays in pension tax relief: Last year, the number tipped over £50 billion for the first time. That’s up around £15 billion in the last five years alone. Why? The UK has a long history of state-incentivized pension savings outside of the very generous defined-benefit pensions offered to public-sector employees. The Finance Act of 1921 allowed employers to set pension contributions off against their taxes and gave employees tax relief on all contributions at their marginal rate of income tax, while permitting all assets inside pension accounts to grow free of tax.

That basic system remains in place, but since 2013, it has been massively improved by the introduction of auto-enrollment, something very few other countries have. If you are in work, earning more than £10,000 and are over age 22, a minimum of 8% of your income will be being siphoned off into a pension for you — with all the tax benefits mentioned above automatic. If the average person on the average salary works for 30-odd years and their pension pot gets say 5% a year growth, on average, they will end up with a minimum of around £250,000 when they retire. That isn’t going to tip you into the lap of luxury, but add it to your state pension and you are up to an income of around £23,000 — more like 70% of the average salary in the UK than 28%. (The UK government puts the current average net replacement rate at 58%.)

You could still argue that this is mean compared to some of the European Union offers, given that you have to make some contributions to the pension out of your own pocket rather than someone else’s. But there are a few other things to take into account. The first is time. You have to work for 35 years to get the full state pension in the UK. In France, it is 42 years (and rising, if President Emmanuel Macron has his way to 43). In Ireland it is 48. In the Netherlands, it is 50. Note that you can also take your private pension (the one most Europeans don’t have) at 55. Most state pensions in most countries can only be taken once you are well into your 60s.

The second is security. Most state pensions are pay as they go, meaning the government has no set pension fund. It just hopes to have the cash to pay out on its promises from its general tax take every year. That works well when most people are working taxpayers. It works less well in the aging societies of the West, where the ratio of income-taxpayers to pensions falls every year. In the UK, the auto-enrollment system means that a large part of your pension is not part of the hope system. It has been paid to you by the state in advance. It is both fully funded and in your name.

Look to the OECD numbers on this. As well as the much-quoted numbers on basic state pensions, the OECD also looks at the level of pension assets in each country and at those assets as a percent of GDP. In the UK, that number is 117%. In Italy is it 9.7%, in France 11.1%, in Germany 7.8%, in Greece 1% (yes, really), in Portugal 11.4% and in Ireland 34%. In Australia, which got started on auto-enrollment before the UK, it is 146%. Seven countries in the OECD are responsible for more than 90% of its pension assets in absolute terms — the UK is second on that list after the US.

It is also worth noting that the UK numbers will rise. Auto-enrollment only started in 2013, so there are still generations with no or little private pension provision. As it feeds through the system, our average replacement rate and our level of savings to GDP will keep rising.

So here is the key question: Would you rather have a notional pay-as-it goes taxpayer funded pension from the state, at a time when public finances everywhere are a mess and the number of taxpayers per pensioner is falling like a stone, or a semi-private system like that in the UK — where the state hands you cash every year to put into your own dedicated pension account that you can control immediately and spend at 55?

If you choose the latter, would you still choose the tangible pile of cash over the notional pile of cash even if the newspapers tell you the former is lower? I think you would. Every time. However, to get all this, you have to be in — not out. You have to work. And you have to stay opted in, something most people do most of the time (this is an inertia-based system, after all).

But there has been a recent uptick in the number of people opting out(1)thanks to the cost-of-living crisis. This isn’t OK. First, you lose everything the state and your employer chuck in. Just like that. Second, you lose what you’d grow. Third, you might lose it all for a long time. Opting back in — and giving up part of your monthly salary again — will feel hard. Do not take the risk. If you do, you might end up outside one of the best pension systems in the world.

(1) According to the Department of Work and Pensions, the opt out rate for new employees in August 2022 was 10.4% - up from 7.6% in January 2020.

