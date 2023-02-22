Gladstone Commercial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MCLEAN, Va. — MCLEAN, Va. — Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The McLean, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $13.7 million, or 34 cents per share, in the period. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $1.3 million, or 3 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $37.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $61.8 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $149 million.

