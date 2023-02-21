The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Glatfelter: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

February 21, 2023 at 7:20 a.m. EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.H. Glatfelter Co. (GLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 16 cents per share.

The maker of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials posted revenue of $373.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $194.2 million, or $4.33 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

