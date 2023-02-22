Glaukos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.5 million in its fourth quarter.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.
The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $71.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.7 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $99.2 million, or $2.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $282.9 million.
Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $290 million to $295 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GKOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GKOS