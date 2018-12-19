NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

FedEx Corp., down $22.50 to $162.51

The shipping company said international shipping dropped in the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC, up 31 cents to $37.40

The drug company will combine its consumer product division with that of competitor Pfizer.

Micron Technology Inc., down $2.70 to $31.41

The chipmaker reported weak sales and gave disappointing forecasts for the year, saying demand is weakening.

General Mills Inc., up $1.85 to $38.55

The breakfast cereal maker reported a larger profit than Wall Street had expected.

Eli Lilly & Co., up $2.61 to $109.11

The drugmaker gave a strong profit forecast for 2019, based in part on new medications.

Winnebago Industries Inc., up $2.71 to $22.67

The recreational vehicle maker posted a larger profit and stronger sales than analysts expected.

Allergan Inc., down $10.20 to $136.56

The company said it suspended sales of textured breast implants and tissue expanders in Europe after a request from French authorities.

Facebook Inc., down $10.42 to $133.24

The District of Columbia sued the social media company over its handling of users’ data.

