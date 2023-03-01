Global Medical REIT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. — BETHESDA, Md. — Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.
The company said it had net income of $369,000, or 1 cent per share.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.1 million.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $68 million. Revenue was reported as $137.3 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GMRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GMRE