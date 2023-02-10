Global Payments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $249.3 million. The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.42 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.45 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $2.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.02 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $111.5 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.09 billion.

Global Payments expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.25 to $10.37 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPN

GiftOutline Gift Article