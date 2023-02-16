Globant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LUXEMBOURG — LUXEMBOURG — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.40 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $490.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $489.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Globant expects its per-share earnings to be $1.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $470 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Globant expects full-year earnings to be $5.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.07 billion.

