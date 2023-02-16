The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Globant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

February 16, 2023 at 5:12 p.m. EST

LUXEMBOURG — LUXEMBOURG — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $490.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $489.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Globant expects its per-share earnings to be $1.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $470 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Globant expects full-year earnings to be $5.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.07 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLOB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLOB

