Globus Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUDUBON, Pa. — AUDUBON, Pa. — Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50.1 million.
The medical device company posted revenue of $274.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $190.2 million, or $1.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $759.1 million.
Globus Medical expects full-year earnings to be $2.30 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.1 billion.
