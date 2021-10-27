But Barra said she expects GM’s market share to bounce back when factories get back to normal production. “We are selling everything we can. I wish we had more vehicles,” she said, pointing to strong pickup truck and SUV market share. “We’ve been for years the No. 1 sales leader in the United States, and I am confident with the product line we have and some of the new products coming that we’ll regain that as soon as we have the supply availability. ”