NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday.
General Motors Co., down $1.65 to $37.21
More than 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers went on strike against the automaker.
Marathon Oil Corp., up $1.47 to $14.17
Energy stocks climbed after an attack on Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil processing facility sent crude prices surging.
American Airlines Group Inc., down $2.18 to $27.77
Stocks of airlines and hotels tumbled after the weekend attack in the Persian Gulf heightened tensions with Iran.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 29 cents to $10.47
The mining company’s shares fell along with the price of copper.
Lyft Inc., up $1.69 to $47.79
Shares in ride hailing app companies Lyft and Uber rose after investment bank HSBC upgraded their ratings to “buy.”
Carnival Corp., down $1.63 to $48.92
Stocks of cruise line companies, whose ships burn a lot of fuel, fell as the price of oil surged.
E-Trade Financial Corp., up 55 cents to $45.86
The online broker reported good business trends in August.
Raytheon Co., up $5.34 to $204.06
Weapons makers’ shares rose amid heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf.
