NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

General Motors Co., down $1.83 to $37.65

The automaker cut its profit forecast because tariffs have raised the price of aluminum and steel and the dollar has strengthened.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, down $2.28 to $17

The car company cut its profit forecast because of difficulties in China and growing competition, and ex-CEO Sergio Marchionne died.

Boeing Co., down $2.35 to $355.92

The aerospace company had a strong quarter but cut its revenue projections for its defense business.

HCA Healthcare Inc., up $9.97 to $118.13

The hospital operator said it expects a larger profit for the full year.

Tupperware Brands Corp., down $6.68 to $34.09

The container maker reported weaker-than-expected sales and lowered its annual forecasts.

iRobot Corp., up $12.10 to $83.29

The robotic technology company surpassed Wall Street forecasts in the second quarter and raised its estimates for the year.

AT&T Inc., down $1.43 to $30.25

The telecommunications giant reported less revenue than analysts had expected.

TopBuild Corp., down $2.58 to $75.17

Homebuilders fell after the government reported that sales of newly built homes fell in June.

