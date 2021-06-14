GM and joint venture partner LG Energy Solution already have announced battery cell factories in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland, and Spring Hill, Tennessee. The company is investing $2.3 billion to build each of the facilities. Lordstown is expected to open next year and employ 1,100 workers, while Spring Hill is to open in 2023 and employ 1,300. It’s likely the new battery plants would employ similar numbers of people, but Cain wouldn’t comment on numbers.