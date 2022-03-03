But the agency denied the request in a document posted Thursday on the Federal Register website. GM said it’s reviewing the decision and deciding what to do next. It’s likely the company will have to do a recall for not complying with federal safety regulations.
The company said in documents that the lights meet recognized industry standards. GM had only one complaint from a customer about headlights shining up into trees.
But the agency said parts of the headlight beam were three times brighter than allowed. That could cause glare or distract drivers of other vehicles.