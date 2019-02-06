FILE- This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo shows a GMC Sierra pickup, left, and Denali in Detroit. General Motors’ posted an $8.1 billion net profit last year as it got better prices for vehicles sold in the U.S., its most lucrative market. The performance was far better than the previous year, when the company lost $3.9 billion due to a giant tax accounting charge. (Paul Sancya, File/Associated Press)

DETROIT — General Motors is posting an $8.1 billion net profit for 2018 as it got better prices for vehicles sold in the U.S., its most lucrative market.

The performance was far better than the previous year, when the company lost $3.9 billion after a giant tax accounting charge.

GM made $10.8 billion before taxes in North America, meaning big profit-sharing checks for about 46,500 union workers in the U.S. They’ll get $10,750 each, down from last year’s $11,500.

The company said Wednesday that it made $5.58 per share for the year. Without special items for restructuring, the profit was $6.54, beating Wall Street expectations of $6.29.

GM made $1.40 per share in the fourth quarter. Excluding restructuring charges, the company made $1.43, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.24.

