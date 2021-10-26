The charging stations will not be limited to those that have GM vehicles. They will be available to anyone that has an electric vehicle, regardless of the brand.
The program is part of a series of investments the Detroit company announced earlier this month. GM then pledged to increase its investment in EV charging networks by nearly $750 million through 2025.
The announcement comes a day after Hertz ordered 100,00 Model 3 small cars from Tesla — and announced plans to set up its own charging network — due to growing consumer interest in electric vehicles.