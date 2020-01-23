DETROIT — General Motors is planning to open a new technical center for performance and auto racing near the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

The company says the 75,000-square-foot center will open by mid-2020 off Interstate 85 in Concord. GM says it’s still finalizing plans for the number of people who would work there. But it would be a mix of employees moving from the Detroit area and new hires in North Carolina.