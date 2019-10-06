Dittes’ letter says the union presented a proposal to the company Saturday. He says GM responded Sunday morning by reverting back to an offer that had been rejected and made few changes.

He says the company isn’t willing to fairly compensate the workers.

A message was left Sunday seeking comment from GM.

The strike has shut down GM’s U.S. production since Sept. 16 and hampered manufacturing in Mexico and Canada.

