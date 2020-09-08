Don’t let the icy name fool you: Snowflake is poised to be one of the hottest deals the industry has seen in a while. When the upstart first filed to go public in late August, the same week as a half-dozen other technology unicorns, one of our columns noted at the time how the company stood out as the most promising of the bunch. With its leadership position in cloud software and open-ended opportunities, it has the kind of profile and prospects investors like to see in a tech IPO. Snowflake’s revenue increased 121% in its most recent quarter, which was significantly higher than most of its public cloud peers. Further, its best-of-breed offering in the data analytics market, which is in the early stages of moving to the cloud, points to many more quarters of robust growth ahead.

As promising as Snowflake may be, it’s unusual to see Berkshire’s involvement because Warren Buffett and IPO are two nouns that aren’t normally found in the same sentence. “In 54 years, I don’t think Berkshire’s ever bought a new issue,” Buffett said in a CNBC interview last May. “They don’t even call us,” Charlie Munger, Buffett’s longtime business partner, added. (They were apparently forgetting Berkshire’s participation in the 2018 offering of Brazilian digital-payments company StoneCo Ltd. But that’s the only example that comes to mind.) Moreover, Buffett’s dealmaking doctrine has always been to stay away from companies and industries he doesn’t understand. It’s why, at least until recently, Big Tech was never big at Berkshire.

Most consider that to be one of Buffett’s biggest career mistakes - largely missing out on the ascent of technology giants such as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. As Bloomberg Opinion’s Nir Kaissar noted last week, those three stocks alone were responsible for 25% of the gains over the last five years in indexes that track the global market. Berkshire didn’t start building its now-$119 billion Apple position until 2016; it bought into Amazon only last year, and Buffett has called himself an “idiot” for waiting so long. Neither of those bets were even directed by Buffett himself, instead owing to his investing deputies, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.

It may be that Team Buffett doesn’t want to miss out on the next tech darling, and so it’s taking a chance on Snowflake. It is likely whoever pulled the trigger at Berkshire was able look beyond the company’s current large losses — including its approximate $350 million in red ink during its last fiscal year — and see Snowflake’s bright future.

Buffett turned 90 last month, and Munger is approaching 97. One thing that was clear at Berkshire’s last in-person shareholder meeting, in 2019, was that it needs to do a better job courting the next generation of investors, who may have less fascination with Buffett than with tech pioneers like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. And considering Tesla Inc. and Amazon’s five-year return is more than 500%, compared with Berkshire’s 63%, they’d be justified. But look out tech kings: new decade, new Buffett — and one, it appears, who is willing to let Berkshire go in new directions. Plus, he needs to spend that $147 billion of cash somehow.

Tae Kim is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. He previously covered technology for Barron’s, following an earlier career as an equity analyst.

Tara Lachapelle is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering the business of entertainment and telecommunications, as well as broader deals. She previously wrote an M&A column for Bloomberg News.

