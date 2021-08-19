Lorenz, on the other hand, argues that trying to read every email puts you at the mercy of other people’s priorities rather than allowing you to set your own. One might add that when we develop the habit of checking frequently, our physiology gets into the act. The linguist Naomi Baron, in her fine 2015 book “Words Onscreen,” points out that each time we hear that email “ping” notification, “our brain delivers a squirt of dopamine, an addictive neurotransmitter that keeps us returning for more.” She adds, with heavy irony: “Which would you prefer: staying glued to Plato’s ‘Apology’ or having a shot of dopamine?”