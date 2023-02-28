Gogo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $108.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $92.1 million, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $404.1 million.

Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $440 million to $455 million.

