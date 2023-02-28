Gogo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.7 million.
The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $108.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $92.1 million, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $404.1 million.
Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $440 million to $455 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOGO