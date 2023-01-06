Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, speaks at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Powell signaled policymakers will downshift from their rapid pace of tightening as soon as next month’s meeting while stressing that the central bank’s inflation fight is far from over, with rates set to rise further and stay at restrictive levels for some time. (Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg)

The Federal-Reserve-is-behind-the-curve crowd had their 15 minutes of fame. It’s time to move on. If the December jobs report showed anything it’s that the central bank looks increasingly like it may pull off the near-impossible: raise interest rates at a historic pace without throwing the economy into a severe recession. It’s too early to declare mission accomplished, but at least the odds are quickly moving in that direction.

As I noted Wednesday, the economy had already been sending signals that might have humbled the Fed; today’s numbers bear that out more fully.

The Labor Department said Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth. While that’s the smallest increase since the economy lost jobs in December 2020, it’s still above the monthly average of 200,000 in the five years before the pandemic. In other words, not too hot and not too cold. More importantly, wage growth is moderating. Average hourly earnings rose 4.6% in December from a year earlier, the smallest increase since August 2021 and well below the 5% forecast by economists. The Fed has been worried that big gains in earnings were working against its efforts to contain the highest rates of inflation in 40 years. And while the number is probably still too high for the Fed’s comfort, it’s moving in the right direction.

For markets, the bottom line is that the days of jumbo rate increases by the Fed are probably over. Money markets show that the central bank is likely to raise its target for overnight loans between banks by only a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 4.50% to 4.75% when policymakers next meet at the start of February. Smaller increases mean less disruption in the broader economy, giving investors more confidence to step into riskier assets. As such, the S&P 500 Index of stocks rose as much as 1.9% in early trading Friday. Bond traders also like the prospect of smaller rate increases, sparking a rally in Treasuries and pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year note down to the lowest in three weeks. The dollar weakened, providing more evidence that the markets believe the Fed will soon pause.

The pessimists will point to a decline in the unemployment rate to 3.5%, matching the lowest in more than 50 years, as evidence that the labor market is still too hot for the Fed to slow down just yet. Maybe. But December also saw higher labor force participation. The 439,000 extra workers should help to further moderate wage growth in the months ahead — a pressing concern for the Fed.

These are most likely people who were living off pandemic-era stimulus but are now running low on funds. Indeed, Bloomberg News reports that data released Thursday in the US Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey found that more than 35% of households used credit cards or loans in December to cover spending needs in the past week. That’s up from around 32% in November and just 21% in April 2021, when the Census first started collecting the data.

And there’s a lot more room for participation to expand. Deutsche Bank AG economists figure that the total labor force is almost identical to that seen in the month before Covid hit the US, but the number of eligible workers is about 5 million higher. Those estimates are borne out in the labor force participation rate, which at 62.3% is still lower than the peak of 63.3% at the start of 2020. The rates strategists at BMO Capital Markets, regularly ranked as the best in the business in Institutional Investor’s widely followed annual surveys, agree. Here’s how they put it in a note to clients Friday:

The fact the labor force participation rate gained 0.2 pp to 62.3% suggests sidelined workers are returning to the jobs market as the business cycle moves forward and therefore it is a particularly healthy decline in unemployment.

The idea that rates may be at a sufficiently high level to contain inflation is picking up steam. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said as much Thursday in a presentation to business leaders. “The policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive, but it is getting closer,” Bullard said in a slide deck accompanying the presentation. Bullard’s comments are significant considering he was the most hawkish member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee in the first half of 2020 when other policymakers were still describing the surge in inflation as transitory.

Back in March when the Fed started raising rates from near zero, the consensus was that policymakers were already too late to contain inflation and that they would have to tighten policy to the point that the economy fell into a steep recession. A rare so-called soft landing, where the economy avoided a damaging recession was laughable. Now, nobody should be laughing. More From Bloomberg Opinion:

