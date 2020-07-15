The investment bank posted revenue of $15.39 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.3 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.07 billion.
The investment banking division posted record revenue of $2.66 billion, helped by revenue from underwriting stocks and debt securities. In addition, revenue from trading stocks, bonds, commodities and currencies was the strongest in about a decade, Goldman said.
Goldman shares rose 5% in premarket trading. The shares have fallen almost 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined 1%. The shares have risen 1% in the last 12 months.
_____
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.