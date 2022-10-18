Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marcus by Goldman Sachs won’t ever be a household name. The idea that one of Wall Street’s most elite names could build a popular brand for ordinary workers was perhaps always fanciful, but Chief Executive Officer David Solomon has finally come to that conclusion. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The bank admitted it would stop chasing masses of new customers for its online bank when it reported third-quarter results on Tuesday and confirmed a fairly cosmetic reorganization of its businesses.

Both moves reflect Goldman’s troubles in hitting Solomon’s bigger strategic goal, set out at the bank’s first-ever investor day in early 2020: rebalancing revenue away from volatile investment banking and trading and instead building more reliable, steady income, which investors value more highly.

The swings and roundabouts of markets were highlighted by all the big banks’ recent results. Goldman’s investment banking revenue in the third quarter was less than half what it reported a year earlier, similar to rivals, while equities trading was down 14%. These numbers still beat analysts’ expectations, as did its huge jump in bond, currency and commodities trading revenue.

Advertisement

Still, nearly three years after Solomon’s vision to change Goldman was laid out, the bank has failed to make much headway. The simplest way to assess this is to set the bank’s revenue from investment management and net interest income, which are obviously repeatable, next to all other revenues. The more attractive, steady revenue was about 28% of the group total in 2018 but shrank in the last couple of years when investment banks enjoyed a dealmaking and trading boom. In the first nine months of 2022, fee and interest revenue has become nearly 34% of the group total, but mainly because the investment banking business has hit the skids due to war in Europe and the volatility caused by rising interest rates.

There’s a more detailed way of calculating the split, which very slightly shifts the balance in favor of steady revenue for the past five years, although this year it makes a bigger difference. Doing it this way lifts fee and financing revenue so far in 2022 to 41%, which is likely because it takes greater account of Goldman’s equities and fixed-income financing businesses.

Either way, Goldman shareholders haven’t shared Solomon’s vision. The bank had a banner year in 2021 with record revenues, record profits and a return on equity of 23%, well ahead of the bank’s 13% target. And yet the bank’s shares have lagged behind those of rivals like JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley throughout much of Solomon’s tenure. When Solomon started as CEO in October 2018, Goldman shares were worth one times book value forecast 12 months ahead; today’s valuation is almost exactly the same.

Advertisement

So will Goldman’s reorganization from four divisions into three change this? I think the answer is maybe, but not very quickly.

The bank aims to generate $10 billion a year in asset-management fees from its new combined asset- and wealth-management unit and maybe another $10 billion in interest from financing activity in the combined investment banking and global markets unit. Those would be worth just less than 50% of average group revenue for the past five years: Assuming overall revenue grows, Goldman will still be skewed toward the transactional.

The third new division is also meant to provide long-term, reliable revenue from a collection of technology businesses under the heading of “platform solutions.” It includes transaction banking, the credit-card partnerships Goldman has with Apple and General Motors, and its recently acquired GreenSky home-improvement financing business.

Advertisement

The main benefits of putting all these together seem to be to have all the investment-hungry businesses of the future in one place, which could make Goldman’s technology spending more efficient. It will also conveniently take those costs out of the other two divisions and so bolster their profits. Eventually, the aim is that these businesses will tip the overall balance in favor of steady revenue. When Goldman reports full-year results and holds another investor day next February, the details and targets for this should be made clearer.

Marcus, the consumer business, isn’t in this group. The not-so-popular online bank is being folded into the more suitably elite wealth division. Solomon won’t ditch the consumer arm, but he is absolutely narrowing its focus. This will cut out the marketing and customer acquisition costs that have helped fuel reports of heavy losses.

Solomon admitted on Tuesday’s earnings call that investors had not been excited by Marcus and that had played a part in the decision to pull back from grander ambitions. He has at least grasped the nettle of disaffection among other Goldman staff members and shareholders. But in truth, this change won’t make a huge difference to the bigger picture. Goldman’s efforts to find a new balance still have a lot more to prove.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Credit Suisse Was a Reverse Meme Stock: Matt Levine

• The BOE Must Make Halloween Less Terrifying: Marcus Ashworth

• Bank of America Is Winning the Slow and Steady Game: Paul J. Davies

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Paul J. Davies is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering banking and finance. Previously, he was a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article