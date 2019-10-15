The investment bank posted revenue of $12.77 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.32 billion, down from $8.82 billion in the year earlier period and short of Street forecasts.

Goldman shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has dropped roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

Parts of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GS

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD