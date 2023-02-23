Goldman Sachs BDC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.9 million.
The specialty finance company posted revenue of $106.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $55 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $357.5 million.
