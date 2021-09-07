The transaction includes a long-term deal for Goldman to manage Petershill’s assets in return for a 7.5% cut of the revenue (plus some additional profit shares tied to certain transactions). This isn’t a simple exit. If the IPO goes badly, other mid-market buyout firms will be less keen to come under the Petershill umbrella. In turn, GSAM’s ability to repeat this strategy with other funds will be damaged. The GSAM clients who currently own Petershill’s assets will still own the majority of the business after its IPO. They will need a strong share price if they are to sell down completely.