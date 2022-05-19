Placeholder while article actions load

Goldman Sachs has just unveiled a new vacation policy offering unlimited time off for managing directors and partners and — more radically — requiring that all employees take at least 15 days off per year, five of which must be consecutive. The idea of unlimited vacation time has been around for a while, especially in tech. But making vacation required? That’s a novel experiment and one worth trying.

The idea of unlimited vacation time, which sounded like nirvana when companies such as Netflix Inc. adopted it more than a decade ago, has turned out to be a mixed bag for employees. Some report higher levels of job satisfaction. Others find themselves taking fewer days off than they did under more traditional policies. One widely cited nonacademic study found that employees took an average of 13 days off at companies offering unlimited time, rather than 15 at organizations with traditional plans. Additional studies have found that the average number of days taken stayed roughly the same or even increased, but that norms between employees varied pretty widely.

Making vacation required could help with a number of problems Goldman and other financial firms are facing: trouble attracting and retaining talent, complaints from younger employees about grueling hours and high levels of burnout after two years of pandemic life. Taking a full week off is associated with a measurable increase in well-being (the effect can last up to a month). Three-day weekends don’t have the same benefits.

Yet employees tend to assume their managers take a negative view of vacation. The U.S. Travel Association regularly surveys workers about vacation attitudes, and their studies have consistently shown a disconnect between managers and employees. Managers overwhelmingly say that vacation is important for maintaining team energy levels, positive attitudes and productivity. Most also say that they encourage employees to take time off.

But employees don’t get that message. They say that their bosses don’t talk to them about vacation time or send mixed signals about taking time off. Perhaps the problem is that actions speak louder than words: If senior leaders aren’t taking their own time off, employees will feel pressure to mirror their bosses’ behavior. Making vacation required for everyone, including those at the top, would help clarify the message.

Mandatory time off could also help solve a problem that exists even at firms where traditional vacation policies still reign supreme: Many workers don’t take the time they’ve earned. In theory, employees are incentivized to use their paid time off because some of it evaporates at the end of the calendar year. In most of the US, you can usually roll over at most a few days, though law in some states including California allows employees to roll over 100% of their accrued time. The amount of time off Americans leave unused is pretty staggering: on average, a full week, or roughly a third of their allotment. Essentially, they’re donating that time back to their employer.

That’s a shame because taking vacation is associated not only with lower levels of stress but also with higher levels of performance. Time away from the job restores a sense of perspective. It’s normal to come back from a break and suddenly see the solution to a problem you had been struggling with or feel renewed energy to tackle projects you had been putting off. According to a 2018 survey by the American Psychological Association, the benefits are greater in organizations that encourage time off, although less than half of companies do.

A colleague’s time off has a positive effect on the rest of the team. Harvard Business School professor Leslie Perlow found that making time off predictable and required improved both performance and morale on teams of consultants (who tend to work the same intense hours as investment bankers). The performance improvement wasn’t only because the consultants felt restored by their time off from work; it was because being forced to take a real break compelled them to communicate more clearly with each other, so that handoffs went more smoothly.

Those findings were reported in 2009, when it was already pretty normal to be addicted to work email. In the years since, the problem has only gotten worse, and the pandemic dialed it up to a new level. Employees like remote or hybrid work arrangements, but they can make it harder to switch off. When work is already something that happens anywhere, dipping into your work email while on vacation can feel like teleporting back to the office.

The line between leisure and work has been blurring not only on nights and weekends, but during vacations, too. The pandemic saw a rise in “workations,” where remote workers rent an Airbnb and log in from a beautiful location, perhaps putting in a half day before taking the afternoon off. I don’t want to cast judgment on anyone who thinks that’s a little slice of heaven. But it’s not a vacation.

Being required to take a week off — really off — is a great idea. And the requirement will give managers an incentive to do something they should have been doing all along, which is modeling the behavior themselves.

Most people will continue to take most of their vacation time without being prompted. But for those who have the most trouble breaking away, making it mandatory ought to help.

Sarah Green Carmichael is a Bloomberg Opinion editor. Previously, she was managing editor of ideas and commentary at Barron's and an executive editor at Harvard Business Review, where she hosted "HBR IdeaCast."

