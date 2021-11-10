Faster inflation has top central banks led by the Federal Reserve looking to pull back on their historic monetary stimulus programs implemented in the early days the of pandemic. The collective balance sheet assets of the Fed, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England shot up from about 36% of their countries’ total gross domestic product at the end of 2019 to 54.9% at the end of 2020, but the rate of growth has slowed in recent months to 59.2% as of Oct. 31, Bloomberg data show. The Fed this month will start to taper the $120 billion a month it was pumping directly into the bond market, cutting it to zero by mid-2022.