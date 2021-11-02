Of course, even assuming the jump in Treasury yields will last, it’s not at all clear that the move will be enough to jolt savings rates much higher. Longer-term bond yields remain stuck in a range, and the Fed appears likely to hold its lending benchmark near zero through at least the first half of next year and hope that inflation will recede so it can stay accommodative to support its maximum employment goal. Obviously, bond traders are betting it won’t play out that way, but until the central bank acts, Marcus and its peers will likely be inclined to leave their rates alone, especially when their competition at the biggest U.S. banks offer virtually no interest at all.