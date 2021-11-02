The vocal minority filmed by news crews as they protest at Gracie Mansion or tie up traffic marching across the Brooklyn Bridge are just that — a minority. They aren’t representative of most of their co-workers. A large portion of the dissenters are police officers, firefighters and sanitation workers. But even among their own colleagues, they also aren’t representative. About 2,500 police department employees, for example, are being furloughed, which is about 4.5% of the department’s total workforce.Some 2,000 firefighters appear to be anti-mandaters and have gone on medical leave — or “irresponsible bogus sick leave,” as New York’s fire commissioner described it. Bogus or not, those involved in the sick-out are just 18% of the fire department’s uniformed force. Some 17% of the sanitation department’s workers are reportedly unvaccinated. Again, they’re speaking for themselves and not for most of their colleagues. Another benefit of the mandate deadline: It caused vaccination rates among all of these workers to soar over the past several days.New Yorkers won’t know immediately what the full impact of furloughs and layoffs might be, though Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city isn’t experiencing disruptions. The New York Post reported that 26 of the city’s 341 firehouses had to close last weekend because of staffing shortages, but city officials disputed that account. They said that no firehouses had been fully closed and that firefighters were being shifted to new locations as needed. There have also been reports of garbage piling up on Staten Island and Brooklyn streets.The police department said it isn’t worried that they city’s streets will go unpatrolled. “They came to work as they always do,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said, adding that furloughs were having “literally no effect on service at this point.” It’s possible that the contretemps over mandates may teach New York that it doesn’t need as many police officers, firefighters and sanitation workers as it has been fielding, and any layoffs that come out of this may allow the city to trim its payrolls without diminishing any essential services.