The Rebranding Risk: There is no guarantee the final result won’t be a car crash. Just ask Gap Inc., Tropicana Products Inc. and the U.K.’s Royal Mail service. Gap and Tropicana were much-loved brands that went for bold, “clean” rebrands that were instantly panned by the public before being reversed. In 2001, Royal Mail became “Consignia” at a cost of 2 million pounds ($2.8 million) — abandoning 500 years of history, which then took 16 months to reverse. It’s bound to initially spark a firestorm of outrage and mockery. But Zuckerberg and the rest of the company’s senior team will expect this as a rite of passage. If people are reminded of the metaverse every time the company is mentioned, that would be a step toward owning the space — and maybe even forgetting the past. — Parmy Olson & Ben Schott