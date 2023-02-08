Goodyear: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AKRON, Ohio — AKRON, Ohio — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $104 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $5.37 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GT

GiftOutline Gift Article