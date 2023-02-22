Goosehead: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Texas — WESTLAKE, Texas — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $501,000.
The insurance company posted revenue of $57.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $565,000, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $209.4 million.
Goosehead expects full-year revenue in the range of $258 million to $267 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSHD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSHD