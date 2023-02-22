Goosehead: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WESTLAKE, Texas — WESTLAKE, Texas — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $501,000. On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 11 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $57.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $565,000, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $209.4 million.

Goosehead expects full-year revenue in the range of $258 million to $267 million.

